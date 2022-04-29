Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.57 ($14.59).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €7.18 ($7.72) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.01 and its 200 day moving average is €8.95.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.