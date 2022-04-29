Barclays Boosts Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target to €12.20

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €11.70 ($12.58) to €12.20 ($13.12) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

ETCMY opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

