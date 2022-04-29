Barclays Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $45.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.07.

BAND opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

