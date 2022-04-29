Barclays Increases Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target to £137

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from £136 ($173.34) to £137 ($174.61) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,843.40.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of KRYAY traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.17. 14,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.