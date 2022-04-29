Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 240 by Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.09).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 1.82 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 148.12 ($1.89). The stock had a trading volume of 46,929,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,750,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.97. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.80). The company has a market capitalization of £24.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

