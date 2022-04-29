Barclays Trims Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Target Price to SEK 73.30

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of THQQF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

