Barclays Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 3,300

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($49.71) to GBX 3,300 ($42.06) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Future stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

