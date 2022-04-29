Barclays Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 3,300

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($49.71) to GBX 3,300 ($42.06) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Future stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.
Future Company Profile (Get Rating)
