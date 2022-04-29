Barclays Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of -113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 345,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.