Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 18.90%.

Shares of BRFH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,303. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

