Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,357.20 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,194.25 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,301.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,335.72.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

