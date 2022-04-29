Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.
OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,357.20 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,194.25 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,301.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,335.72.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile (Get Rating)
