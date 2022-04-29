Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Plans $0.67 Dividend

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6673 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.02) to €76.50 ($82.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($77.42) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

