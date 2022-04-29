Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 2,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSFFF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.00 ($46.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basic-Fit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

