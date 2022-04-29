Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.72-15.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.90 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. 4,019,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.93.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

