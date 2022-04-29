Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,334,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$7.15.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

