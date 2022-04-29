Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $700,827.61 and $141,814.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

