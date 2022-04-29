Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 622,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,553. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

