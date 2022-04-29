Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to at least $6.00 EPS.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 622,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,553. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 438,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.