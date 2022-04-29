Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

