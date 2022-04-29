Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,305 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 210,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,931. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

