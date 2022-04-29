Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $180.50. 12,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,330. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.