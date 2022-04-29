Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

