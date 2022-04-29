Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,634. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.96 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.