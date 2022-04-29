Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,108. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.