Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 4,362,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,757. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.