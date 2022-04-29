Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 48.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NVS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. 24,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,891. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

