Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,981. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

