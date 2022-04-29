Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of BELFB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

