BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). BELLUS Health reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 702,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,913. The company has a market cap of $857.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,586,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.