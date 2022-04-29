BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). BELLUS Health reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

BLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 702,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,913. The company has a market cap of $857.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,586,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

