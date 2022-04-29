BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

