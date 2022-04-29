Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target to GBX 46

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
