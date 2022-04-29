Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target to GBX 46

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 47,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.