Berenberg Bank Lowers Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target to GBX 14

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.07. The company has a market cap of £51.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,009.94). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($30,652.56).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

