Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 433 ($5.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

