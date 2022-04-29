Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,527 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 1,441,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

