Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

