Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Issues Earnings Results

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $9.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 228,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

