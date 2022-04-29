BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

