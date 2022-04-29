Bifrost (BFC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.81 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $152.55 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00058008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,059,081 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost (BFC)

