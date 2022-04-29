Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $22.17

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $25.41. Bilibili shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 191,599 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

