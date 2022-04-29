Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $22.17

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.17, but opened at $25.41. Bilibili shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 191,599 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.