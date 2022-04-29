Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Biocept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.49. Biocept has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biocept will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

