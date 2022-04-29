BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

