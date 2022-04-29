BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.79.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -229.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $89,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 25.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 380,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 347,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 263,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

