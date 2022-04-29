BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
BMRN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,691. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -229.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
