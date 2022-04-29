BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces — Dividend of $1.53

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.5342 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of BNTX opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.41. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BioNTech by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

