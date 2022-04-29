Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

