Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $535.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000197 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

