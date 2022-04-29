Bitstar Reaches Market Cap of $212,015.70 (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $212,015.70 and $9.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitstar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitstar

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitstar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

