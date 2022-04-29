Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

NYSE BSM opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 66,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.