BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $235.78. 72,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,277. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.