BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 916 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.10. 3,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.37 and a 200 day moving average of $421.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.